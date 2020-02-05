Beach Hotels Market size Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

Market Scenario

Global Beach Hotels Market has valued US$ 200 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 250 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 2.83 % during a forecast year.

Preference of tourists toward peaceful areas than the crowded places is increasing the demand for beach hotels. Rise in per disposal income in the developing countries, a growing trend to travel in vacation at seaside area and, discounts offered on online booking for beach hotels are the driving factors for the market growth in the Global Beach Hotels Market.

Global Beach Hotels Market

The beach hotels market on the basis of type, the premium segment contains luxury five star & four-star hotels, the standard segment includes three star & two-star hotels, and budget segment encloses one star & unrated hotels. Premium segment is expected to dominate the large market share in the global beach hotel market owing to rising demand for the number of facilities at seaside area provided by this segment. Increasing luxury life living standardization in the developed economies is one of the factors to a growing demand for a premium type.

Based on the service type, accommodation segment is the leading large market share revenue in the global beach hotel market owing to enormous seaside areas and growing preference towards peaceful destinations among couples and families in the world.

North America is estimated to dominate the growth in the global beach hotel market owing to enormous seaside areas and growing preference towards nonviolent destinations among couples and families. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is valued to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of several beach destinations such as Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Scope of the report for Global Beach Hotels Market:

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Type

• Standard

• Premium

• Budget

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Service Type

• Accommodation

• Food & Beverage

Global Beach Hotels Market, By Occupants

• Solo

• Group

Global Beach Hotels Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in the Global Beach Market

• ITC Limited

• Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

• IHG

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation,

• Marriott International, Inc.

• Shangri-La Asia Limited.

• Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

• Accor SA

• The Indian Hotels Company Limited

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

• The Oberoi Group

• Sunset Key Guest Cottages

• Montage Laguna Beach

• Four Seasons Resort

• Jade Mountain

• Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa

• Capri Laguna,

• Laguna Beach House

• Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa.

