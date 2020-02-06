Battlefield Management Systems Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027

The global battlefield management system would account for US$ 26.24 Bn by 2027. In the battlefield management systems market, various factors are driving the market such as need for enhanced situational awareness technologies; situational awareness empowers to keep track of the soldier while combating. Due to penetration of digitization in in evolving technologies, the military sector is investing in advanced technologies to keep track on the enemies all the time. The military battle is going high-tech as technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) for battle gear embedded with a biometric wearable are deployed to help soldiers identify the enemy and perform better in battle.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC Elbit Systems Ltd. General Dynamics Corporation Leonardo Raytheon Company Rheinmetall AG Rockwell Collins SaaB AB Thales Group L3HARRIES

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Battlefield Management Systems market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The global battlefield management system market is segmented into component, system, application, and geography. Based on component, the battlefield management system market is segmented as wireless communication devices, imaging devices, display devices, computer software, and tracking devices. Based on system, the battlefield management system market is segmented as navigation & imaging system, computing system, and communication & networking system. Based on application, the battlefield management system market is segmented into vehicle, soldier, and headquarters.

