Baselayer Compression Shirts Market Forecast to 2026 in a Newly Released Report Profiling

Global baselayer compression shirts market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 525.99 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Nike, Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; adidas AG; Jacobs & Turner Ltd.; Kukri Sports Limited; hummel A/S; Canterbury; New Balance; Spanx, Inc.; Leonisa; Ann Chery; 2XU; Zensah; DragynSkyn; DICK’S Sporting Goods; Hanesbrand Inc. among others.

By End-User (Male, Female),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others)

In August 2019, DragynSkyn announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign which is expected to result in the availability of high-performance compression clothing for men and women. The apparel have been produced to be worn underneath body armor, helping reduce the incidences of bacterial infections while enhancing the lifespan of body armor

Increasing participation of individuals in organized sports and various sporting events also acts as a market driver

Growing awareness regarding the maintenance of health and increasing participation in various fitness activities boost this market growth

Uncomfortable sensations associated with these clothes due to their tightness along with lack of adoption from hot climate regions; this factor is expected to hamper this market growth

Complications for the wearer in wearing the clothes and taking them off restricts the growth of this market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Baselayer Compression Shirts market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Baselayer Compression Shirts Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Baselayer Compression Shirts Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Baselayer Compression Shirts Revenue by Countries

10 South America Baselayer Compression Shirts Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Baselayer Compression Shirts by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

