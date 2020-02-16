Bars And Cafes Market Industrial Output, Import And Export, Consumer Consumption and Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Bars And Cafes Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global bars and cafes market expected to reach a value of nearly $475.71 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the Bars And Cafes market is due to increase in disposable income and increasing trend of business meetings in coffee shop.

The bars and cafes market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption, non-alcoholic beverages and specialty snacks for consumption on or near the premises by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) including bars, taverns, nightclubs, or drinking places and fruit juice stalls, coffee shops and mobile beverage vendors that prepare and serve alcoholic beverages for immediate consumption or prepare and/or serve a specialty snack, such as ice cream, frozen yogurt, cookies, or popcorn, and/or serve non-alcoholic beverages, such as coffee, juices, or sodas for consumption on or near the premises.

Bars, taverns and nightclubs are also increasingly offering technology-driven solutions and services. They are innovating the way customers order and pay for food and drinks by introducing self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, mobile apps for customizable orders and quick payment, digital entertainment such as gaming and graffiti and charity donation solutions such as LivnGiv that directly donate 20% of the consumer’s bill for charity.

The bars and cafes market is segmented into

Snack And Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the bars and cafes market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the bars and cafes market are Starbucks, Whitbread PLC, Lavazza, Buffallo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ Brands

