Barley Grass Market – New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2025

Barley is a yearly grass, which can be grown in diverse climatic conditions. Barley grass is the leaf of barley plant. Barley is considered to be the first cereal grain, cultivated by the human. The enzyme-rich ingredient in barley grass provide vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients as nature intended, with all naturally occurring co-factors, these whole foods contain thousands of yet to discovered nutrients that can’t be isolated and put into vitamin/mineral supplement so it’s better to take whole food nutrition instead other supplements. Different kind of food supplements have also formed by barley grass. Barley grass helps in neutralizing the oxygen free radicals because it is a powerful antioxidant. China or Egypt is most likely the center of origin for the cultivated barley.

Market Segmentation: Barley Grass

The segmentation of barley grass market is done on the basis of form, application, and type of origin.

Based on the form, the barley grass market can be segmented into solid form and liquid form. There are various supplement powder and tablet available in the market, those come in solid form. Whether different kind of juice falls in liquid form.

Barley grass market can also be segmented on the basis of application as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. Barley grass is used for food supplement, juice, animal feed. 70% barley grass is used in the brewing industry in USA and China. Barley grass is also used to make pharmaceutical tablets for cancer preservation, hyperlipidemia, antioxidant activity etc. Soaps and different cosmetics are made up of barley grass.

Based on the type of origin; Barley grass can be segmented in organic barley grass and natural barley grass.

Global Barley Grass Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global barley grass market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA

Russia, USA, India, and China are the major producers of the barley grass. While France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K. are the major consumer of barley grass which comprise more than 1/3 of the market.

Global Barley Grass Market: Drivers and Trends

The global barley grass market driving due to increasing demand for barley grass in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Barley grass contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular with health-conscious consumers. Increasing demand for natural food and beverage also kicks the demand of barley grass. Due to energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of barley grass is increasing in the corporate world. The trend of energy drink brand like Red bull is increasing globally which is driving barley grass market. The trend of adding varieties of flavors in the barley grass is also driving the market in youths globally. Easy availability of barley grass products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket, and online stores is one of the key drivers of barley grass market.

Global Barley Grass: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global barley grass market include: The Synergy Company, Green Foods Corporation, SWANSON HEALTH PRODUCT, Zokiva Nutritionals, LLC, Morlife Store., Vitafit, Vimergy etc. among them.