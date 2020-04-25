Bare Metal Cloud Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2016 – 2022

Overview

Bare-metal cloud is a public cloud service in which physical dedicated servers can be rented to customers. It offers flexibility, scalability and efficiency and is a substitute for virtualised cloud services. The overhead associated with virtualization is eliminated in the case of bare-metal cloud although they are delivered in a cloud-like service model. Bare-metal cloud brings in the best of both worlds, elasticity of public cloud combined with the predictability and security of on-premises infrastructure.

The demand for bare metal cloud arose due to the persistent demand for high-performance workloads on traditional public clouds. The server in bare metal cloud is used by a single tenant without any virtualization leading to superior performance and efficiency. The bare-metal replaces the virtualization of the cloud with one single dedicated server to reduce the overhead costs.

The bare- metal cloud environment can be modified depending upon workloads and requirement. It is being used for big data applications and high transaction workloads for which latency is unwanted.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market will grow at a CAGR of 43.2% during the period 2016–2022 to aggregate $9,150.3 million by 2022.

Persistent need for high performance computing, need for reliable load balancing of latency sensitive and data intensive operations, emergence of fabric virtualization are few factors triggering market growth.

Geographic segmentation

The Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented by the following geographies- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAAM.

North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution while Latin America (LA) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the emerging market and will gradually gain prominence.

North America has well established economies which spend a lot on technology research and development leading to the emergence of new technologies such as big data, IoT, DevOps, mobility and social media. The region has witnessed several cloud computing initiatives in the past which is a boost to the bare-metal cloud market. The regions are segmented and analysed by hardware, software, services, and deployment model. Each region has been segmented by the leading countries. North America has been segmented and analysed by the US and Canada. Europe market has been segmented and analysed by the UK, Germany and France. APAC market has been segmented by China, Japan and India.

Segmentation by Product types

The Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented by hardware, software and services.

Segmentation by Deployment Modes

On-premise and hosted are the two deployment modes in the Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market.

Segmentation by End-users

The Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented by the following key end users- BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market is covered in the report.

The report entails a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading vendors based on some key metrics such as business units, geographic revenue, business focus and SWOT analysis.

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in the market are Rackspace, Internap, CenturyLink, and IBM.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the bare metal cloud market such as technology providers, platform providers, cloud associations, and cloud providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities in different regions

The report gives information related to the latest industry trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the bare metal cloud market with the aim to bring all the infrastructure software and cloud providers on a common platform. The report provides a detailed analysis of the bare metal cloud market in terms of software, hardware, services, deployment model, and end-users. The report also encompasses a detailed regional analysis, i.e. analysis of the leading countries in these regions. It provides details of the global investments in the cloud infrastructure and compares the products offered by the top four vendors.