Ballast Water Management Market Revenue, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Forecast 2025 | TMR

Vessels use seawater onboard for stability, which has a distinct marine environment affect with indigenous marine life and aquatic microbes. Releasing of untreated ballast water in the vessels may disturb the indigenous ecosystem. Thus, ballast water management aims at reducing the destructive effects of ballast water disposal. In February 2004, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a convention for the management, sedimentation, and control of ballast water. Increase in the regulations of IMO and growth in the trade volume of the shipping industry are estimated to drive the global ballast water management market.

Other stringent government regulations such as oil & chemical spills, introduction of aquatic invasive species, and unauthorized ocean dumping are anticipated to boost the usage of ballast water treatment systems. This is projected to fuel the global ballast water management market.

International Maritime Organization has set a pact for ocean freight service providers for meeting the stringent water quality standards. It is essential to install ballast water management system in the vessels, as treatment of ballast water has not been planned or encouraged in the marine vessels. High cost of implementation is one of the restraints of the ballast water management market. However, the implementation of the essential guidelines of the ballast water management convention, 2017 and the certification and approval of upmost ballast water treatment technologies have mitigated the major barriers of indigenous marine life and aquatic microbes.

Key players operating in the global ballast water management market include Xylem Inc., Wärtsilä Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ecochlor, Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., Trojan Marinex, Alfa Laval AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Qingdao Headway Technology Co., Ltd., atg UV Technology, Optimarin AS, and JFE Engineering Corporation.