Bag-in-box Packaging Market – Applications Insights by 2019 – 2027

The Bag-in-box Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Bag-in-box Packaging market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Some of the key players aiming for substantial stake in the bag-in-box market are:

DS Smith

Parish Manufacturing Inc.

CDF Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

Amcor

Global Bag-in-box Packaging Market: Growth Dynamics

The need for higher shelf life of liquid contents is reinforcing the prospects of the bag-in-box packaging market. Packaging companies have been incorporating new aseptic filling technologies. This is helping them to meet new application areas, thereby boosting the bag-in-box packaging market. The demand proposition for bag-in-box packaging is also impacted by branding opportunities the packaging gives to businesses. Growing demands for puncture-resistant packaging has bolstered the demand for bag-in-box packaging market. Increasing inclination to preserve the integrity of the products and the packaging aesthetics are creating new potential to packaging companies.

New bag-in-box packaging concepts are gathering currency in the market. These concepts create new customer experience. New designs that meet sustainability aspect, notably recycling of the packaging material, are also gathering traction in the bag-in-box packaging market. The shift from glass to this type of packaging for alcoholic beverages is a favorable trend, albeit still to gain widespread popularity. Moreover, many companies are shunning the use of conventional plastics in their packaging, which is a favorable trend. Furthermore, beverages companies are increasingly drawn to bag-in-box packaging as the packing enables them to differentiate their products from their competitors.

Global Bag-in-box Packaging Market: Regional Assessment

The key regions in the bag-in-box packaging market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific has been showing vast potential for growth in the past few years. Rising demands for the packaging among beverage manufacturers and advances in aseptic packaging technologies are bolstering revenue potential of the regional market. Moreover, growing awareness about the sustainability concerns in emerging economies of the region has also expanded the avenue in the global bag-in-box packaging market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

