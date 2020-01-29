Baby Wipes Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Market Introduction:

Baby wipes is a disposable wet wipe/cloth used to clean sensitive skin of infants. Baby wipes are saturated with solutions with gentle cleansing ingredients. They are usually packaged inside plastic cases or a tub to retain the moisture and are present in different packs and styles. Baby wipes are sold in the diaper section in the supermarkets. Dry baby wipes and wet baby wipes are the two available types of the baby wipes. Dry baby wipes are more portable and easy to handle as compared to wet baby wipes. The wet baby wipes are used single time in order to prevent cross-contamination risk. Their application is also widely used by travelers and women worldwide. Moreover, they are used for frugal personal and household uses.

Market Segmentation:

Baby Wipes market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, packaging and region.

On the basis of product type, baby wipes market can be segmented into dry and wet baby wipes. Dry baby wipes have excellent absorbency and suitable for hand and face cleaning, patient cleansing and face cleansing while travelling. Whereas wet baby wipes are best used before diapering a baby, patient care and post workout wipe, as it provides excellent cleansing action, in addition moisturize the skin and soothes & prevents dryness after continuous use of wet baby wipes.

On the basis of sales channel, baby wipes market can be segmented into retail sales, departmental stores, medical stores and brand outlets.

On the basis of packaging, baby wipes market can be segmented into plastic cases and a tub in order to retain the moisture.

On the basis of region, Baby Wipes market can be segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

Demand for childcare products, changing lifestyle patterns & emerging travelers, rising population of working women, modernization in healthcare practices, wide use in salon & spas and increasing disposable income fuel the demand for baby wipes. A major contribution of baby wipe goes into the growing birth rates, especially during the early life stage of an infant.

However, the raw material used to make the baby wipes consumes a lot of time to degrade due to presence of plastics and polymers. Hence, posing an environmental threat. Also the preservatives used causes risk of allergy and rashes among the new born.

Although, marketing innovations, upcoming trends by imposing hygienic biodegradable material by vendors and more fragrances are the rising trends which can boost up the market globally.

Regional Outlook:

Overall, growth rates for Baby wipes is slowing after a long expansion period but still the untapped markets are projected to be a potential market in coming years. Purchasing power over a time have increased exponentially in developing countries such as India, China and Brazil. Also increasing globalization, awareness of hygienic practices and higher disposable incomes are contributing towards baby wipes growth.

Due to increased expenditure per child in India, the market is projected to have ambitious projections. Also factors like increasing disposable income and rising hygiene awareness among mothers is contributing towards baby wipes growth.

China has become one of the largest consumer market of baby hygiene products. Whereas, Japan is resulting into low sales of baby hygiene products due to rapid growth in aging population, low birth rate and decreasing personal disposable per capita income.

