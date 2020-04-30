Baby Monitor Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

The “Global Baby Monitor Market 2020-2026 research report” presented by Esticast Research and Consulting offers a clear picture of the current market scenario that includes past records till projected future, size about value and volume, and micro and macro factors in the global market. The perspectives mentioned in the report direct the clients to analyze the market and designed several strategies for the industry growth of the Baby Monitor market. The Baby Monitor market report covers in-depth analysis with major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that influences the growth of the market.

Baby Monitor Market was valued at $897 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $1.72 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. In 2016, the audio baby monitors generated the highest revenue share in the global baby monitor market. A baby monitor, also called as a baby alarm, is a radio system which is used to monitor a baby when the guardian is away. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements.

The global Baby Monitor market is carefully studied and documented in the report with a strong focus on the key players in relation to market segments, dynamics, geography, and among others. Moreover, the market dynamics chapter triggers on the drivers, stumbling blocks, opportunities, and challenges for the Baby Monitor market.

The chapter on company profiles carries out the in-depth study of various companies operating in the global Baby Monitor market.

LOREX Technology Inc.

Summer Infant Inc.

Withing, Ing.

Angelcare Monitors Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc,

VTech Holdings Limited

Nest Labs Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., ltd.

The Baby Monitor report presents data starting from the base year 2020, historical year: 2014-2020, estimated the year 2020 and Forecast year from 2020 to 2026.

The Baby Monitor market report throws light on the current situations of the market share, market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and development status in the coming years. Further, the Baby Monitor market is fragmented into many segments based on type, application, and regions.

Baby Monitor Market by Type

Audio

Video

Baby Monitor Market by Application

