Baby Feeding Bottle Market is growing so rapidly with the major factors | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novatex, Paul Manufacturing, Chemco, Dolphin Baby Product

Global baby feeding bottle is set to witness steady CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novatex, Paul Manufacturing, Chemco, Dolphin Baby Product, Bonny Baby Care Pvt. Limited., Nursery Care Corporation, Handi-Craft Company., Narang Plastics Private Limited, Mayborn Group Limited, Munchkin, Inc., BABISIL., Pigeon India, ALPHA BABY CARE CO., LTD., Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, VISION ENGINEERS, Bonny Poly Plast Private Limited., AMBICA PLASTICS, comotomo., Richell Corporation, SUMR Brands and others.

By Material (Plastic, Stainless Steel, Silicon, Glass, Others),

Capacity (Up to 4 Oz, 4.1 to 6 Oz, 6.1 to 9 Oz, > 9 Oz),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online Retailing, Other Retailing Formats)

In October 2018, Dr. Brown’s Medical announced that they are going to acquire Infant-Driven Feeding, LLC. The main aim of the acquisition is to improve the oral feeding for the sick infants by educating the neonatal professionals in the complexities of oral feeding practice and culture. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and help them to meet the rising need of the neonatal professionals

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing penetration of infant formula is also accelerating the market growth

Rising number of working women will also accelerate the growth of this market

Complexity associated with the distortion when kept in freezers will restrain the market growth

Harmful impact of the BPA on children will also restrict the growth of this market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Baby Feeding Bottle market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Baby Feeding Bottle Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Baby Feeding Bottle Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Baby Feeding Bottle Revenue by Countries

10 South America Baby Feeding Bottle Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Baby Feeding Bottle by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

