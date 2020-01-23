B2B Marketplace Platforms Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Travelzoo, Gilt, dealsaver, Vagaro, Instacart

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for B2B Marketplace Platforms investments from 2020 to 2026.

The global B2B Marketplace Platforms market size was 850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1280 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.

B2B marketplace platform functions much like an e-commerce website by connecting buyers and suppliers. However, the suppliers may be independent contractors or vendors offering their services in an online marketplace. Customers in today’s economy prioritize convenience, and B2B marketplace platforms offer a variety of choices from myriad suppliers on one platform. The flexibility of having goods or services delivered directly to a customer at any time has created a market for platforms that directly connect buyers and sellers.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market: Groupon, LivingSocial, Travelzoo, Gilt, dealsaver, Vagaro, Instacart, Shipt, Fooda, ezCater, EAT Club, Uber Eats, Swiggy, Zomato, GrubHub, Glamsquad and others.

Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market on the basis of Types are:

Merchant Marketing Software

On-Demand Delivery Software

On-Demand Wellness Software

On the basis of Application , the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Regional Analysis For B2B Marketplace Platforms Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Scope of the Report:

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analysed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

