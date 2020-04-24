Aviation Analytics Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast Up To 2024

Global Aviation Analytics Market: Overview

The global aviation analytics market registers a tremendous growth potential in the forthcoming years. Various organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting aviation analytics solutions as these systems facilitate them in reducing costs, improving maintenance and performance, and increasing profitability and revenue. These systems are used across the aviation industry for various applications including revenue management, fuel management, inventory management, customer analytics, and risk management. They are used across different business verticals including operations, finance, sales and marketing, and maintenance and repair.

The market intelligence report takes into account the historic data and current scenario to estimate future trends of the global aviation analytics market. It offers invaluable insights into statistics pertaining to the market at both global and regional level. It provides a detailed overview of the factors influencing the market and the extent to which they impact the growth. For a lucid analysis, the report segments the market on the basis of various criteria such as application and geography. It presents an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles the prominent players in the aviation analytics market along with their latest developments, revenue generation, market shares, business strategies, and contact information.

Global Aviation Analytics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Participants of the global aviation industry are increasingly focusing on competitive intelligence and analytical solutions to boost the profitability of their businesses. This is leading to the growing popularity of aviation analytics solutions, thereby providing a fillip to the market. Moreover, the increasing aviation passenger traffic is resulting in rising volume of data generated. This is creating pressing need to analyze the aviation industry, thereby driving the market. The growing emphasis on jet fuel management is also creating a staggering volume of demand for these systems.

On the other hand, several players fail to offer data models as per diverse needs of businesses, thereby hampering the growth of the global aviation analytics market. The dearth of appropriate analytical skills among workforce is also impeding the growth of the market. However, the booming demand for real-time analytics in the aviation industry is creating ample growth opportunities for the market.

Global Aviation Analytics Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments covered in the research report on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will represent a large share in the market throughout the forecast period. The expanding base of middle-class population and the growing trade and tourism in emerging countries such as China and India are providing a significant boost to the aviation industry, which in turn is working in favor of the growth of the aviation analytics market in the region.

Moreover, the increasing investments and advancements in the field of cloud technology are propelling the growth of the region. The rising emphasis on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs is also triggering the demand for aviation analytics in the region.

Global Aviation Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global aviation analytics market is characterized by high competitive rivalry among key players. Some of the key companies operating in the market are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, General Electric, and Ramco International. These players are focusing on expanding their product and service portfolios to meet the diverse needs of their end users. Several players are also implementing cloud-based technologies in their product offerings to enhance their visibility in the market.

