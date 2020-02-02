Autonomous Ships Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Wartsila, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, General Electric

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Autonomous Ships Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Autonomous Ships market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Autonomous Ships market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Autonomous Ships players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Autonomous Ships industry situations. According to the research, the Autonomous Ships market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Autonomous Ships market.

Global autonomous ships market was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Autonomous Ships Market include:

Wartsila

Kongsberg Gruppen

Northrop Grumman

Rolls-Royce

General Electric

ABB

Honeywell International

DNV GL

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.