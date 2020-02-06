Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market expected to reach $45.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period

Global Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery market accounted for $9.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $45.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Demand for the quick delivery of packages and growth in the use of low-cost and light payload drones for product delivery by startups are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of proper infrastructure may hinder the market growth.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Zipline

Airbus

Matternet

Drone Delivery Canada

Flirtey

Flytrex

Skycart

Hardis Group

Wing

Dronescan

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

