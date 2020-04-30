Autonomous Aircraft Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2019-2027

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Autonomous Aircraft Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Autonomous Aircraft industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Autonomous Aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Autonomous Aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Autonomous Aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. AeroVironment, Inc.

2. Airbus S.A.S.

3. BAE Systems plc

4. Boeing Co

5. Elbit Systems Ltd

6. Embraer S.A.

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9. Raytheon Company

10. Saab AB

The demand for autonomous aircraft is increasingly gaining traction with the rising shortage of pilots in the aviation industry. The growth of artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing the development of autonomous vehicles and aircraft. Smart drones and increasingly autonomous systems are the emerging trends in the aerospace and defense sector. Major market players are observed to focus on the research and development initiatives during the forecast period.

The robust growth of the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence and technological developments in the field of autonomy. These aircraft offer reduced human errors and increased operational efficiency. These factors are further likely to propel the market growth. However, public acceptance is a hurdle in the growth of the autonomous aircraft market owing to safety during emergencies. Nevertheless, on-demand availability and reduced emissions are some key factors that create lucrative growth prospects for the players involved in the autonomous aircraft market.

The global autonomous aircraft market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, intelligent servos, flight management computers, air data inertial reference units (ADIRU), and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as fully autonomous and increasingly autonomous (IA). The market on the basis of the application is classified as cargo & delivery aircraft, passenger air vehicle, commercial aircraft, personal air vehicle, combat aircraft, and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Autonomous Aircraft market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Autonomous Aircraft market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Autonomous Aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

