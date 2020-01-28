Automotive Wrap Films Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Trends, by Product Type, by Application, Regional Analysis, Top Vendors and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for Automotive Wrap Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.9% over the next five years, will reach 5000 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The Automotive Wrap Films Market studies long-term, removable, dual cast films designed for solid color passenger vehicle detailing, decoration and full wraps and provide excellent opacity to hide high-contrast surfaces. These films are primarily used for the purposes – first being to change or enhance the appearance of a vehicle and the second being to safeguard the original paint from dust and corrosion.

In the last several years, global market of automotive wrap films developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 16%. In 2017, global revenue of automotive wrap films is nearly 2.3 billion USD; the actual production is about 380 M Sqm.

Automotive wrap films are widely used for Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle. The most proportion of automotive wrap films is for Light Duty Vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is 68%.

North America region is the largest supplier of automotive wrap films, with a production market share nearly 38% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive wrap films, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2017.

Global Automotive Wrap Films Market is spread across 117 pages, profiling 09 top companies

One single wrap on a vehicle can last up to five years – making it a relatively affordable option. Continuous growth in the Pre-owned car markets has also led to the increase in demand of wrap films as the major scratches, improper paint and other defects can be made unnoticeable with the help of the wrap films. Globally, automotive wrap films witness significant demand, due to rising consumer interest towards paint protection and colour change films.

This report focuses on the Automotive Wrap Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Wrap Films Industry Segment by Manufacturers

3M

Avery Dennison

Orafol Group

Ritrama

Vvivid Vinyl

Arlon Graphics

Hexis

KPMF

Guangzhou Carbins

Market Segment by Type covers:

Cast Film

Calendered Film

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Automotive Wrap Films Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Wrap Films Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Wrap Films, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Wrap Films, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Wrap Films, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Wrap Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Wrap Films sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.