Automotive Windshield Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2017-2026)

Automotive Windshield Market is expected to reach 24.68 Billion by 2026 from 13.45 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 6.26 % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). Windshields are attached to the vehicle structure by using polyurethane adhesives. The main use of the windshield is to protect the driver and passengers from the wind, sunlight, dust, pollution, and other foreign particles from entering the cabin of the vehicle. It also minimizes the risk of harmful injuries by using safety glass which resists any shattering after a sudden impact.



Automotive Windshield Market is segmented by position, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, glass type, material type, and geography. Laminated glass will gain the largest market share in the forecast period. An increasing use of laminated glass for protection against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays will fuel the market growth of laminated glass.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1685

An increasing use of windshield for latest display technologies is trending the overall Automotive Windshield Market. However, a high cost of the smart windshield will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America. The increasing number of vehicle production, use of solar reflective glasses in vehicles, use of safety glasses, such as laminated and tempered glass compared to other regions will fuel the Automobile Fuel Injection Pump Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Automotive Windshield Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Windshield Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the position, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, glass type, material type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Windshield Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in Automotive Windshield Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), GENIVI Alliance, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), and Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Windshield market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Windshield Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Windshield Market Are:

• Asahi Glass

• Asahi Glass

• Fuyao Glass Industry

• Xinyi Glass

• Vitro

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Dura Automotive

• Central Glass

• Sisecam Group

• Shenzhen Benson Automobile

• Gentex Corp

• Guardian Industries

• Magna International

• Schott Corp

• Pilkington

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive windshield suppliers

• Windshield manufacturers and Distributers

• Automotive Windshield Market Investors

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Automotive component manufacturing associations

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Automobile organizations

• Government and regulatory authorities

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1685

The scope of the Automotive Windshield Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Windshield Market based on position, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, glass type, material type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Windshield market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Windshield Market, By Position:

• Front Windshield

• Rear Windshield

Automotive Windshield Market, By Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Automotive Windshield Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Windshield Market, By Glass Type:

• Laminated Glass

• Tempered Glass

Automotive Windshield Market, By Material Type:

• Thermoset Material

• Thermoplastic Material

Automotive Windshield Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of report and scope of the report as per the specific requirement of our client.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Windshield Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-windshield-market/1685/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Windshield Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Windshield Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Windshield Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Windshield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Windshield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Windshield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Windshield by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Windshield Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Windshield Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Windshield Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com