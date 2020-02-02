Automotive Wheel Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Accuride International, Iochpe-Maxion S.A., Hitachi Metals, CITIC Dicastal Co., Enkei Wheels

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Automotive Wheel Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Automotive Wheel market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Automotive Wheel market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Automotive Wheel players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Automotive Wheel industry situations. According to the research, the Automotive Wheel market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Automotive Wheel market.

Global Automotive Wheel Market was valued at USD 29.41 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 44.57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Automotive Wheel Market include:

Accuride International

Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

Hitachi Metals

CITIC Dicastal Co.

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co

BORBET GmbH

Mangels Industrial S.A. Mefro Wheels (Accuride Wheels Solingen GmbH)