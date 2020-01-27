Automotive Water Pump Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Type, End Users, Regional Outlook, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for Automotive Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The global Automotive Water Pump market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/799027

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive Water Pump developed steady, with an average growth rate of 2.67%.

The global average price of Automotive Water Pump is in the decreasing trend, from 26.5 USD/ Units in 2011 to 25.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Water Pump includes Mechanical Water Pump, Electric Water Pump. The proportion of Mechanical Water Pump in 2015 is about 86.30%, and the proportion of Electric Water Pump in 2015 is about 13.7%.

Automotive Water Pump is application in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Water Pump is Passenger Car, and the market share in 2015 is about 80.27%.

Global Automotive Water Pump Market is spread across 135 pages, profiling 16 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/799027

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, with a production market share nearly 27.43% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Water Pump, enjoying production market share about 23.20% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.12% % in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.41%.

This report focuses on the Automotive Water Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Water Pump Industry Segment by Manufacturers KSPG AG, Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Xibeng, Continental, Gates Corporation, GMB Corporation, ACDelco, Jung Woo Auto, Edelbrock, Fawer, Jinglong, US Motor Works, Dongfeng, Longji Group and FMI

Market Segment by Type covers:

Mechanical Water Pump

Electric Water Pump

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/799027

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Automotive Water Pump Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Water Pump Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Water Pump, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Water Pump, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Water Pump, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Water Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Water Pump sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.