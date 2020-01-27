Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Prospects

The global market for automotive vehicle-to-everything is anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years owing to factors such as growing demand traffic in real-time, rising government concerns coupled with several benefits and aid provided by governments for enhanced traffic management, rise in incidental alerts regarding public safety, and growing environmental concerns. The vendors in this market can seek lucrative opportunities from the advent of autonomous car on the verge of transforming the automotive industry and the use real-time monitoring for predictive using real-time monitoring. However, the growth of the global automotive vehicle-to-everything market is likely to be negatively influenced by the dearth of cellular connectivity in several emerging economies, high cost burden on users, and lack of proper infrastructure. Aspects such as the security of the data generated by the vehicles, lack of interest to adopt modern technology, and lack of standardization are also anticipated to hinder the market growth in the near future.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to offer promising opportunities and emerge as a profitable region for the growth of the market in the near future owing to the favorable regulations and policies implemented by the governments in the region and the demand for advanced transportation system. The rising demand for cars has suddenly gained momentum with the recent convergence of the automotive and ICT sector in the region.

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the global automotive vehicle to everything market are Audi AG, Daimler AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Continental AG.

