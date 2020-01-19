Automotive Valves Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Automotive Valves Market is expected to reach USD 35.15 Billion by 2024 from USD 26.5 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 4.12% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Automotive Valves MarketAutomotive Valves Market is segmented by product type, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, function type, application type, and geography. Engine Valve sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increased production of vehicles with advanced engine systems is expected to fuel the Engine Valve sub-segment growth. Electrical Vehicle type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of HEV sub-segment. This growth is attributed to increasing government support for green vehicles. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing electrification of vehicles to uplift the demand for automotive valves in long-term is trending the overall Automotive Valves Market. However, increasing adoption of engine downsizing by OEMS will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Automotive Valves Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Valves Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product type, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, function type, application type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Valves Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Valves Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Valves Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Valves Market Are:

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Continental

• Johnson Electric

• Federal Mogul

• Cummins, Inc

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Denso Corporation

• Valeo S.A.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive valves manufacturers

• Automobile manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers for valve systems

• Automotive Valves Market Investors

• Automotive valves component suppliers and distributors

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Automotive Valves Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Valves Market based on product type, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, function type, application type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Valves Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Valves Market By Product Type

• Engine (Inlet and Outlet) Valves

• AC Valve

• Brake Valve

• Thermostat Valve

• Fuel System Valve

• Solenoid Valve

• Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve

• Tire Valve

• Water Valve

• AT Control Valve

Automotive Valves Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Valves Market, By Function Type

• Electric

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

• Others

Automotive Valves Market, By Application Type

• Engine System

• HVAC System

• Brake System

• Others

Automotive Valves Market, By Electrical Vehicle Type

• BEV

• PHEC

• HEV

Automotive Valves Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Valves Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Valves Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Valves Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Valves by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Valves Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Valves Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Valves Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

