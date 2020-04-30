Automotive V2x Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Automotive V2x Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Automotive V2x market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Automotive V2x market.

Automotive V2X Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $98.7 Billion by 2025 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.10 % During the Forecast Period 2020-2025. Automobile companies are coming up with new features keeping public safety, fuel efficiency and user friendliness in mind. V2x (vehicle to everything) is one such vehicular communication system where vehicles convey and receive the information to their surroundings for efficient operation. The incorporation of V2x technology is making the roads safer and enhancing the driving experience as well. The growing use of automobiles across the world and rising automation are supplementing the automotive V2x market. Automatic and semi-automatic vehicles need an effective V2x system for their proper operations. With increase in automobile sales, there is a rising problem of congestion of road traffic, which leads to accidents. V2x system helps prevent accidents by sharing information to the drivers obtained through various sensors installed on roads and in vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive V2x Market Research Report include

BMW

Audi AG

Continental AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S)

Intel Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

PTC Inc.

General Motors.

Harman International Industries Inc.

Tomtom N.V

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd.

Daimler AG

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive V2x Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Automotive V2x Industry Types:

By Communication Type

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Automotive V2x Industry Applications:

