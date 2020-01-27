Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market 2020 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Report Title: – Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive USB Power Delivery System Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Automotive USB Power Delivery System Industry.

It provides the Automotive USB Power Delivery System industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction, , The USB power delivery system is a device located in the vehicle that is used to charge mobile phones, laptops, and other portable devices of the vehicle users. The various types of USB power delivery systems include Type A, Type C, USB 1.0, USB 2.0, which can be used individually and in combinations. The USB power delivery system supports the connection of different devices with different power profiles compatible to different multimedia interfaces, which increase the passenger convenience and comfort. The global market for automotive USB power delivery systems is growing rapidly due to the growing sale of Type-C USB power delivery systems and the growing demand for infotainment systems in automobiles. However, the USB device failure due to power variation could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. , , The global automotive USB power delivery system market has been segmented based on type, application, distribution, vehicle type, and region. , , On the basis of type, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented into—combination and type C. The combination segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for high speed charging and compatibility with various infotainment systems in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for combination type USB ports in the global automotive USB power delivery system market. , , On the basis of application, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented as head units, rear-seat entertainment, and rear-seat chargers. The head units’ segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for enhanced infotainment applications in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for head units in the global automotive USB power delivery system market. , , On the basis of distribution, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented into—online and offline. The online segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for genuine and high-quality electronic components in vehicles is expected to drive the demand for online distribution channel in the global automotive USB power delivery system market. , On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive USB power delivery system market is segmented into— passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing comfort and convenience features being incorporated into passenger cars., , Regional Analysis, The global automotive USB power delivery system market has been segmented, on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest market share due to constant integration of electronics into automobiles and the stringent government regulations and standards due to the increase in demand for next-generation vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles. In 2017, the market was led by Europe, with a 47.9% share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with shares of 38.70% and 16.50%, respectively. The global automotive USB power delivery system market is expected to grow at 15.71% CAGR during the forecast period. , , Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for global automotive USB power delivery system owing to the presence of several established OEMs in China, Japan, and India. It is estimated that the market for automotive USB power delivery system in Asia-Pacific would register a CAGR of 20.38% during the forecast period., , The automotive USB power delivery system market in North America would register a CAGR of 16.97% during the forecast period. North America is projected to witness a substantial growth for the automotive USB power delivery system market due to the presence of Tier 1 USB power delivery system manufacturing companies, such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. These market players are actively investing in the research and development in order to offer innovative products and diversify the product portfolio for USB power delivery system., , The rest of the world includes Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The automotive USB power delivery system market in the rest of the world is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. The growing transportation sector in the region is expected to lead to an integration of electronics into automotive, owing to the rising consumer preferences for high-end electronics with in-built safety and convenience features. South America is estimated to be the fast-growing market in the rest of the world, during the forecast period.

Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Lattice Semiconductor (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

Target Audience

Automotive USB Power Delivery System manufacturers

Automotive USB Power Delivery System Suppliers

Automotive USB Power Delivery System companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Automotive USB Power Delivery System

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Automotive USB Power Delivery System Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Automotive USB Power Delivery System market, by Type

6 global Automotive USB Power Delivery System market, By Application

7 global Automotive USB Power Delivery System market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

