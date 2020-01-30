Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Price and Growth Rate to 2023

The Objective of the “Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Automotive Tubeless Tire industry over the forecast years. Automotive Tubeless Tire Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Automotive Tubeless Tire Market was valued at $132 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $198 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Growth in the automotive industry in developing countries and stringent vehicular emission & fuel economy norms among different countries boosted the demand for automotive tubeless tires in the market. However, fluctuation in the cost of raw material, such as steel & rubber and huge capital investment required to set up a new manufacturing facility is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the rise in an average life span of vehicles, and advancement in technology are expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.

The market is bifurcated into radial and bias tubeless tire. In 2016, radial tubeless tire accounted for the highest revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to its advantage over bias tires, such as runs cooler, rigid construction, longer tread life, wider footprint, more traction between tire & road surface, and enhances ride quality. In addition, a rise in the application of radial tire in two-wheelers, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles is driving the market growth.

The market is divided into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. In 2016, the passenger car segment accounted for about 56% of the overall automotive tubeless tire market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the number of passenger cars, and government rules & regulations regarding vehicular emission & fuel economy. As per the OICA Car Association, in 2016, approximately 69 million passenger cars were sold across the globe, which further boost the demand for the tubeless tire in the automotive industry.

Geographically, the market is classified into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of revenue in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance, followed by North America and Europe. This is attributed to the rise in disposal income, which further boosts the number of vehicles and growth in the aftermarket.

Key players in the marine propeller market are focused to expand their business operations in emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include,

• Bridgestone Corporation

• The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

• Continental AG

• MICHELIN

• Pirelli Tyre S.P.A.

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

• CST

• Yokohama Tire Corporation

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in Automotive Tubeless Tire Market research study:

• What is the market growth rate of Automotive Tubeless Tire Market from 2019-2026?

• What will be the global market size of the market from 2019 to 2026?

• Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the Automotive Tubeless Tire Market?

• What are the major current trends and predicted trends?

• What are the challenges faced in the Automotive Tubeless Tire Market?

• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own economy altogether and also for every segment inside?

Which will be the application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?

• What are the conclusions of the Automotive Tubeless Tire Market report?

