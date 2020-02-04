Automotive Tire Market 2020 Future Of Automotive Aftermarket And Tires by 2022

Automotive Tire Market 2020-2022: Increase in sales of automotive vehicles, rise in competition among tire manufacturers, enhancement of manufacturing processes, and increase in operating life of automobiles fuel the automotive tire market. However, growing market of retreading tires, and fluctuation in cost of raw materials could restrict the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in sales of automobiles across the globe is expected to unfold various opportunities for the key players.

The Objective of the “Global Automotive Tire Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Automotive Tire industry over the forecast years. Automotive Tire Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

By type, the tire market is further bifurcated into radial tire and bias tire. The radial tire segment generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is expected to grow at a faster rate. However, the bias tire segment is anticipated to garner the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the analysis period.

By vehicle type, the automotive tire market includes two-wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger car tire is the fastest-growing segment of the tire market, globally; and is projected to garner a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. However, the two-wheeler segment is estimated to garner the highest CAGR of 7.8%. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2015, occupying a market share of around 42% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Key questions answered in Automotive Tire Market research study:

•What is the market growth rate of Automotive Tire Market from 2016-2022?

•What will be the global market size of the market from 2016 to 2022?

•Who are the leading global manufacturing companies in the Automotive Tire Market?

•What are the major current trends and predicted trends?

•What are the challenges faced in the Automotive Tire Market?

•Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

•What are the conclusions of the Automotive Tire Market report?

The key players profiled in the automotive tire market include,

•Bridgestone Corporation

•Continental AG

•Pirelli & C. S.p.A

•Michelin

•The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

•Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

•Madras Rubber Factory Limited

•Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

•JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

•CEAT Ltd.

These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

