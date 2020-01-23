Automotive TIC Market Detailed Report with Growth Opportunity by Major Players ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

This report focuses on Automotive TIC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. An exhaustive study of the industry has been given in this report which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The Automotive TIC report provides a far-reaching analysis of the Automotive TIC market by types, applications, players and regions. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. This study helps to perceive the dynamic condition, important players and market drivers. The seven-year period of the Automotive TIC market can evaluate how the market is expected to evolve.

The Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Automotive TIC validates the test and inspection results against the standard set by the government, international standardization and other. Currently, it is widely used by the manufacturer to show that their products are manufactured according to the government standardization and regulations. It also helps the manufacturer to improve the marketability of their products. According to Statista, the consumer electronic segment amounts to USD 301,311 million in 2018. Most of the revenue is generated from China.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Automotive TIC Market are

Applus Services SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

The other players in the market are TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC among other.

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

If you are involved in the Automotive TIC industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive TIC Market Share Analysis

The global automotive TIC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive TIC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growth in automotive production worldwide

Raising awareness about safety among consumers

Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive TIC market

Analyze and forecast automotive TIC market on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for service type, sourcing type, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: Automotive TIC market Overview

Chapter 2: Automotive TIC market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Automotive TIC Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Automotive TIC Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Automotive TIC Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Automotive TIC Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 14: Appendix

Chapter 15: Appendix

