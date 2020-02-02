Automotive TIC Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dekra Se, TUV SUD Group, Applus Services S.A., SGS Group, TUV Nord Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Automotive TIC Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Automotive TIC market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Automotive TIC market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Automotive TIC players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Automotive TIC industry situations. According to the research, the Automotive TIC market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Automotive TIC market.

Global Automotive TIC Market was valued at USD 18.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6822&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Automotive TIC Market include:

Dekra Se

TUV SUD Group

Applus Services S.A.

SGS Group

TUV Nord Group

TUV Rheinland AG Group

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC