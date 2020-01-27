Automotive Thermal Management System Market 2020 Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions, Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

Report Title: – Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive Thermal Management System Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Automotive Thermal Management System Industry.

It provides the Automotive Thermal Management System industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction, , Thermal management is used in vehicles to monitor and regulate the temperature of the various system, such as engine, transmission, passenger cabin area, and HVAC components. The main functions of the automotive thermal management system are heat transfer, reduction in thermal loads, and waste heat recovery. Thermal management system can improve passenger comfort, powertrain performance, and the travel experience. In conventional internal combustion, thermal management system includes engine, transmission, and other components and are designed to regulate the temperature of engines and transmission systems. In electric vehicles, thermal management systems are used to improve the range of efficiency for the vehicle. The main functions of the thermal management system are heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), which facilitate and maintain ambient temperature inside the cabin by controlling cabin atmosphere, as per the requirement of passengers., Factors such as high stringency in emission regulation and fuel efficiency and rising sales of electric vehicles driving the global automotive thermal management system market. Concurrently, the high cost of thermal management system technology and strict government norms on the use of refrigerants could restrain the market growth to a certain extent. , , Regional Analysis, In terms of value, the global automotive thermal management system market is expected to grow at 4.50% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. In 2017, the market was led by Asia-Pacific with 36.17% share, followed by Europe and North America with shares of 32.81% and 24.02%, respectively. , Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for automotive thermal management system. China holds a substantial market share for the thermal management system, owing to the continuous increase in the automotive component industry in the country and massive increase in sales of ICE vehicles and electric vehicles. Furthermore, the easy availability of skilled labor and the low cost of establishing manufacturing plants in China have resulted in rapid industrialization and several global companies shifting their plants to the country. The rise in demand for automobiles by the growing population is expected to drive the market in China during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

BorgWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Dana Limited (US), VOSS Automotive GmbH (Germany), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France), Gentherm (US), and Hanon Systems (South Korea).

