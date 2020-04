Automotive Supercharger Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Volume and Value, Manufacture, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Automotive Supercharger Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Automotive Supercharger market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Automotive Supercharger market.

Automotive superchargers are powered mechanically by chain drive from the engine’s crankshaft. The addition of extra amount of air-fuel mixture into the cylinder considerably increases the effectiveness of the engine. As per a research, incorporating a properly fitted supercharger in an automotive can increase the engine’s power by 50% and torque by 30%. Moreover, with the rising concerns regarding global warming, fuel economy and environmental degradation, governments of several countries have set stringent regulations regarding the efficiency of engines and their frequent replacement. This is expected to emerge out as a major factor which will positively influence the market growth. Additionally, the rising sales of sports car and high performance vehicles in the developed countries such as US and Canada is also a factor supporting the growth of automotive supercharger market.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Supercharger Market Research Report include

Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Rotrex A/S

Accessible Technologies Inc.

SFX Performance LTD.

Daimler AG

Porsche

Ford Motor Company

Ferrari N.V.

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Magnuson Supercharger

Honeywell

Federal-Mogul

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Eaton

Paxton Automotive

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Supercharger Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Supercharger Industry Types:

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Others

Automotive Supercharger Industry Applications:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Key factors driving the Automotive Supercharger market

Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Automotive Supercharger market

Detailed PEST analysis

Recent trends motivating the market based on geography

Strategies adopted by the key vendors

