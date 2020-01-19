Automotive Sunroof Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Automotive Sunroof Market is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2018-2026.A sunroof is a panel that can be expanded and reversed to let the weaves and light pass through the car roof. Sunroofs help the cars to have a better air circulation and provides the car with better illumination and brightness during the daytime. It comes in two different modes; one is manual, and the other is automatic. This sunroof features an SPF-50 rating that makes it suitable for every type of skin. Sunroofs were limited only to luxurious cars.

The Automotive Sunroof Market is currently driven by the rising consumer demand for safety and comfort. The automotive sunroof market is also being propelled by the increasing development of passenger cars in general. The installation of sunroofs increases the whole maintenance cost of a car, making it an unwanted feature for low-end car buyers.Automotive Sunroof MarketThe Automotive Sunroof Market is divided by Type, by Material, by Vehicle, Operation, Sales channel, and region. On the basis of the material, the market can be segmented into glass and fabric. Glass sunroofs are preferred by consumers since they provide better transparency, along with an open and capacious atmosphere. By vehicle type, this market can be segmented into hatchback cars, sedan cars, premium cars, and others. The premium cars held the major market share in the Automotive Sunroof Market.

The Automotive Sunroof Market across the globe is currently driven by its exceptionally high volume of demand in the European region. Europe holds a high potential demand for premium vehicles. The Asia Pacific occupies the second position in terms of demand in the Automotive Sunroof Market, after Europe. A majority of the car buyers, as well as manufacturers, treat sunroofs as an after-sales market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in Automotive Sunroof Market are Webasto, Inteva, Magna, AISIN SEIKI, ACS France SAS, Mitsuba Corporation, Yachiyo Industry Company Ltd., Kuber Automotive, Sunroof Systems, Evana Automation.

Market Scope:

Automotive Sunroof Market, By Type

• Pop-up Type

• Spoiler Type

• Panoramic Sunroof

• Inbuilt Sunroof

• Foldable Sunroof

Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material

• Glass

• Fabric

Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type

• Premium & Luxury Vehicle

• Mid-Segment Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Sunroof Market, By Operation

• Manually Operated

• Electronically Operated

Automotive Sunroof Market, By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Automotive Sunroof Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Webasto

• Inteva

• Magna

• AISIN SEIKI

• ACS France SAS

• Mitsuba Corporation

• Yachiyo Industry Company Ltd.

• Kuber Automotive

• Sunroof Systems

• Evana Automation

• Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

• Meritor

• BOS Group

• Intensa

• Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

• Signature Automotive Products

• Whitehall Industries

• ADVANTECH PLASTICS LLC

• Arkal Automotive

• Hyundai Mobis

• VUTEQ CORPORATION.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Automotive Sunroof Market outlook. The report encompasses the Automotive Sunroof Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the Automotive Sunroof Market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Automotive Sunroof Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Automotive Sunroof Market positioning of competitors.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Sunroof Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Sunroof Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Sunroof Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Sunroof Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Sunroof Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Sunroof Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Sunroof by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Sunroof Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Sunroof Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Sunroof Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

