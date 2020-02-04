Automotive Starter And Alternator Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017-2027

In 2029, the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Automotive Starter And Alternator Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Automotive Starter And Alternator market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2017-2027 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

key players in the market coupled with acquisitions and mergers is expected to make the global automotive starter and alternator market flourish in near future. The manufacturers of automotive starters and alternators are expanding their businesses to emerging economies like China, India, Russia, etc. as these countries are focused on development of automotive sectors in order to serve the rising demand across the globe.

Electric starters are expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. The different types of electric starters used in automotive sector are gear reduction, inertia starter, folo-thru drive and moveable pole shoe. Based on alternator type, the claw pole alternators are projected to witness significant growth in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Drivers

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global automotive starter and alternator market is increase in production of vehicles across the globe. According to OICA, the total vehicle production increased by around 1% in 2015. Moreover, increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to environment concerns such as rising air pollution, is further expected to escalate the demand for automotive starter and alternator market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing preference for light weight and fuel efficient vehicles is further projected to escalate the demand for automotive starters and alternators in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Restraints

The increasing production of hybrid vehicles is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global automotive starter and alternator market. The hybrid vehicles use one or more motors which ignite with the help of internal combustion engine. Due to this reason, these vehicles have eliminated the use of automotive starters and alternators which, in turn, is expected to restrict their demand in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Segmentation

The global automotive starter and alternator market can be segmented on the basis of starter type, alternator type and vehicle type. On the basis of starter type, the market can be segmented into electric, hydraulic and pneumatic. On the basis of alternators, the market can be further segmented into claw pole alternator and cylindrical alternator. On the basis of vehicles, the global starter and alternator market can be further segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Region wise Outlook

Based on regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive starter and alternator market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, led by emerging economies like China and India, is projected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to the presence of continuously increasing automobile manufacturing companies in this region. North America, led by U.S. is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for starters and alternators in North America, owing to rising production of vehicles, coupled with continuous investment in this market is expected to fuel the demand for automotive starters and alternators in near future. The automotive starter and alternator market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to witness steady growth due to sluggish demand in this region. However, increasing demand for vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive starters and alternators in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified in the global automotive starter and alternator market are mentioned below:

Valeo SA



Denso Corporation



Robert Bosch GmbH



Ningbo zhongwang auto fittings Co.,LTD



Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



ASIMCO Technologies Ltd



Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.



BBB Industries



Unipoint Electric MFG Co., Ltd.



Remy International, Inc.



Lucas Electrical Limited



Mitsuba Corporation



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments



Market Dynamics



Market Size



Supply & Demand



Current Trends/Issues/Challenges



Competition & Companies involved



Technology



Value Chain



Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)



Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)



Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)



Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)



Japan



Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market



Changing market dynamics in the industry



In-depth market segmentation



Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value



Recent industry trends and developments



Competitive landscape



Strategies of key players and products offered



Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth



A neutral perspective on market performance



Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

Research Methodology of Automotive Starter And Alternator Market Report

The Automotive Starter And Alternator Market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

