Automotive Software Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2017 -2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Software Market is accounted for $15.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $82.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for a number of connected cars and growing electronic applications in vehicles are fuelling market growth. However, the lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms is hampering the market.

Automotive software is a set of orders that helps the user interact with fundamental in-vehicle hardware and also do control functions in a vehicle. It focuses on the growing trend to sensor fusion, automotive haptics, and adoption of the onboard vehicle health monitoring and diagnostic system.

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicles segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. An increasing the number of vehicle production and the use of multifaceted electronic content will be driving the market for passenger vehicles. By Geography, The Asia Pacific has a significant growth due to emerged as a hub for automobile production and increasing demand for advanced software to be used in new automotive systems.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Software Market include NXP, Aimotive, Airbiquity, Apple, Autonet Mobile, Blackberry, Elektrobit, Google, Green Hills Software, Kpit Technologies, Luxoft, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, Renesas Electronics, Rightware, Robert Bosch, Saferide Technologies Ltd, Sigma Software Group, Vector Informatik and Wind River System.

Software’s Covered:

• Autonomous Driving Software

• Safety & Security Software

• Vehicle Management Software

• Navigation Software

• Entertainment Software

• Connectivity Software

• Auto Mechanical Software

Systems Covered:

• Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety Systems

• Body Control & Comfort Systems

• Communication Systems

• Infotainment Systems

• Powertrain Systems

• Telematics Systems

• Chassis

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)

Applications Covered:

• Engine Management System (EMS)

• Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

• Airbag Control

• Car Navigation System

• Music System

• Mobility Service

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturer Retail Store

• Automotive Dealer

• Automotive Repair Store

• Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

