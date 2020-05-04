Automotive Software Market Massive Growth| Renesas Electronics, Google, NVIDIA, Robert Bosch, QNX Software Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Software Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile.

Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.25% in the forecast period in 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its initial estimated value of USD 18.58 growing to a projected value of USD 71.03 billion by 2026.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage

Increased levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT

Market Restraints:

Absence of any set standard protocols for the development of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and expertise in repairing and maintaining the automotive software

Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation: Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa By Application: ADAS & Safety Systems, Infotainment Systems, Telematics Systems By Electric Vehicle: PHEV, BEV, HEV By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Some Players from Research Coverage: Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile.

Chapter 1: Relates to overview, product overview, market segmentation, a market overview of regions, market dynamics, limitations, opportunities and industry news and policies on Automotive Software market.

Chapter 2: Focus on Automotive Software’ industry chain analysis, upstream raw material suppliers, major players, production process analysis, cost analysis, market channels, and major downstream buyers.

Chapter 3: Value analysis, production, growth rate and price analysis by type of Automotive Software find prominence.

Chapter 4: Relates to the global Automotive Software market’s downstream characteristics, consumption and market share by application.

Chapter 5: Focus on international Automotive Software market’s production volume, price, gross margin, and revenue in terms of $ of Automotive Software by regions between 2014 and 2019.

