Automotive Repair and Service Market – Top Automotive Trends In 2020: A Year Of Wows And Woes

The global automotive service and repair market is segmented based on part, service providers, vehicle type, and region. Based on parts, it is categorized into engine oil, gear oil, brake oil, grease, tires, batteries, wear & tear parts, air filter, cabin filter, oil filter, wiper blades, collision body, starters & alternators, lighting, exhaust components, spark plugs, and others. Based on service providers, it is divided into automobile dealerships, franchise general repairs, specialty shops, locally owned repair shops/body shops, tire shops, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Automotive Repair and Service Market 2020-2025: Factors such as increase in average age of vehicle due to technological advancements, rise in the average miles driven per vehicle, and surge in road safety awareness in people, fuel the growth of the automotive repair and service market. However, lack of regulations regarding the maintenance of the vehicle in developing economies is hampering the stated market growth. Further, increase in the sales of used cars creates numerous opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive repair and service market.

Automotive service and repair market includes companies that offer aftermarket maintenance and servicing of the vehicles to improve the life of the vehicle by replacing the vehicle consumable products such as tires, batteries, wear & tear parts, air filter, cabin filter, oil filter, wiper blades, collision body, starters & alternators, and others. The automotive service and repair market is a fragmented market due to presence of number of players and local vendors as well to perform the tasks.

The key operators performing in the automotive repair and service market include Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., Ashland Automotive, Inc., Belron International Ltd., Carmax Autocare Center, Driven Brands, Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Halfords Group Plc., and Jiffy Lube International, Inc.

Key Benefits for Automotive Repair and Service Market:

This study presents an analytical depiction of the automotive repair and service market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive catalyst market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market Key Segments:

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market By Part

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Brake Oil

Grease

Tires

Batteries

Wear & Tear Parts

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Oil Filter

Wiper Blades

Collision Body

Starters & Alternators

Lighting

Exhaust Components

Spark Plugs

Others

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market By Service Provider

Automobile Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Specialty Shops

Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops

Tire Shops

Others

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Service Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

