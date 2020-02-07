Automotive Refinish Coatings Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Automotive Refinish Coatings market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Automotive Refinish Coatings is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Automotive Refinish Coatings market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Automotive Refinish Coatings market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Automotive Refinish Coatings industry.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Automotive Refinish Coatings market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Automotive Refinish Coatings Market:

competitive landscape. Company market share analysis includes the market share of dominant players in 2015, based on their production capacities and other factors. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze source segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each source segment.

Based on product type, the automotive refinish coatings market has been segmented into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, and filler. Based on technology type, the market has been segmented into solvent borne coatings and water borne coatings. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for automotive refinish coatings in each product segment and technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the automotive refinish coatings market. These include BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, and The Sherwin-Williams Company. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global automotive refinish coatings market as follows:

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Product Analysis Primer Base coat Clear coat Activator Filler Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Technology Analysis Solvent Borne Water Borne Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Spain France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan & Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



