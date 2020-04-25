Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

The growth in the automotive refinish coatings market is being driven by increasing recreational vehicle sales and rising disposable income. A revenue of $8,244.3 million was generated by the market in 2017, and it is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). Automotive refinish coatings are applied on the body of a vehicle to restore its aesthetics. These refurnish coatings can be applied to the vehicles in various environments in contrast to paints and coatings that are applied in automotive factories.

The automotive refinish coatings market is being driven by the increasing average age of vehicles. Vehicles that were manufactured during the 2000s had a low average lifespan. Owing to technological advancements, vehicles being manufactured in present times have an increased average lifespan. For example, the average age of vehicles in the U.K. increased to 7.8 years in 2015 from 6.8 years in 2003. The demand for refinish coatings is rising, as with the increasing average age, vehicles become prone to environmental damage in the form of corrosion.

Another contributing factor in the automotive refinish coatings market progress is the rise in the number of vehicle collisions. An increase in the vehicle collision rate has been observed due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, which ultimately leads to congestion. In 2015, 48,923 vehicle crashes were reported in the U.S., which was 8.8% higher than the previous year. The demand for automotive refinish coatings is increasing with the growing vehicle collision incidence, as these necessitate damage repairs and refurbishing.

The growing popularity of recreational vehicles (RV), especially in the developed countries in Europe and the North America, is adding to the growth of the automotive refinish coatings market. RVs are vehicles modified to include a living space and basic home amenities. Different vehicles, such as school buses, trailers, vans, and even trucks, are used for this purpose. The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association mentioned that the sales of these vehicles have seen an exponential increase in the past 8 years. As they are mostly customized as per the customer’s liking, the demand for automotive refinish coatings is increasing.

