Automotive Radar Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Automotive Radar Market size is valued at US$ 3.0 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% in the forecasting period.

Rising safety needs among consumers will catapult automotive radar market share from 2017 to 2026. In 2015, the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) announced the mandatory installation of AEBS (Automatic Emergency Braking Systems) into cars beginning with the model year 2018 to prevent crashes.

Sensor systems that offer enhanced safety features mainly include autonomous braking, forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, adaptive headlights, blind spot detection, the backup camera, parking assistance, reverse sensors, and the side-view assist. Rising consumer awareness regarding features such as high commercial acceptance will drive automotive radar market size over the next eight years.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12957

The Automotive Radar market is segmented based on application and geography. By application segment, the market is segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot detection (BSD), lane departure warning system (LDWS), parking assistance (PA) and forward collision warning system (FCWS). Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is the major segment where the Automotive Radar is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period.

This can be attributed to its flawless ability of monitoring and maintaining the user-specified gap between the vehicles ahead. ACC is the combination of long, mid and short-range radars that are used to transmit data to the control unit. It complements vehicle styling and thus is only available in high-end luxury cars.

Geographically, the Automotive Radar market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Automotive Radar during the forecast period. China automotive radar market share will drive Asia Pacific revenue in the coming years. High vehicle production and sales across the region justifies the industry scenario.

Key player across the Automotive Radar industry are Infineon, STM, and NXP. The industry is characterized by frequent mergers & acquisitions and next-generation technology development. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has set out a goal to reduce the number and severity of commercial motor vehicle crashes by collaborating with the truck industry in order to facilitate, test and evaluate the use of onboard safety systems. Innovation in image sensing technology and falling camera prices are driving adoption for camera-based sensors over the forecast timeframe. The 3D image sensor by Infineon for automotive applications enables capturing 3D data which can be used for gesture control, driver state monitoring, passenger classification, optimized head-up display visualization and surround view for parking assistance and obstacle detection. Its major implementations are encountered in adaptive cruise control applications to detect vehicle skidding on sharp turns. These sensors automatically apply brakes when skidding is detected, and the vehicle is automatically controlled

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12957

Automotive Radar Market Scope

Automotive Radar Market, By Application

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

• Parking Assistance (PA)

• Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Automotive Radar Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Radar Market :

• Infineon

• STM

• NXP

• ZF TRW

• Valeo

• Texas Instruments

• Robert Bosch

• Hella

• Fujitsu

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi LLP

• Continental

• Autoliv

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Automotive Radar market outlook. The report encompasses the Automotive Radar market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking the informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Automotive Radar market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Automotive Radar market positioning of competitors.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Radar Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Radar Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Radar Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Radar by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Radar Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Radar Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Radar Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Radar Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-radar-market/12957/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com