Automotive Radar Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Automotive Radar Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Automotive Radar Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Automotive Radar Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Automotive Radar Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Radar Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Automotive Radar Market introspects the scenario of the Automotive Radar market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Automotive Radar Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Automotive Radar Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Automotive Radar Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Automotive Radar Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Automotive Radar Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Radar Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Automotive Radar Market:

What are the prospects of the Automotive Radar Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Automotive Radar Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Automotive Radar Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Automotive Radar Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Leading Players Make Massive Inroads with Research Initiatives and Collaborative Strategies

Robert Bosch GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Continental AG with its headquarters in Hanover, Germany are two of the leading players in the automotive radar market. Robert Bosch has made massive inroads in the automotive radar market space with critically timed acquisitions, mergers and takeovers. In the year 2017, Robert Bosch entered into a collaboration with Tom Tom to launch a unique HD map with an integrated radar road signature layer for the localization of vehicles in autonomous driving. It has also showcased its prowess in research and development that has enabled it to come out with innovative products and solutions. Bosch has partnerships with myriad universities and research institutes with a keen focus on information technology and sensors. It has also procured proprietary patent rights for all its products thus giving it an edge. It is said that the company has employed nearly 60,000 individuals who are purely focused on the company’s R&D activities. The company also leverages its growth with its profoundly strong operational network that efficiently serves its humungous customer base.

The meteoric rise of Continental AG has been its single minded focus on providing scalable and innovative protection systems for vehicle occupants as well as ADAS that uses automotive radars to fulfill safety and comfort functions. The company has smartly strategized its expansion by entering into agreements with other players in the market. Continental signed an agreement with Nexteer automotive in the year 2017 in a joint venture focused on the development of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. It also entered into a partnership with AND to enrich map and location data with the requisite sensor data collected from vehicles. Its biggest strength has been its ability to multiply by leaps and bounds in all the major markets of the world thus mitigating the risk associated with overdependence on only one region. It provides automotive parts with operations in about 46 different countries of the world with Europe accounting for a major chunk of the company’s total revenue.

