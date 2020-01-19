Automotive Powertrain Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)

Automotive Powertrain Market was valued at 386.42 billion in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during 2016-2024
Powertrain contains all key components of an automobile engine where combustion of fuel takes place. These components consist of an engine, transmission, differentials, drive shafts, and final drive. The powertrain can be defined as the sum of entire components which is essential for the vehicle to convert stored energy into kinetic energy. This kinetic energy is produced by the powertrain used to move the vehicle.
Automotive Powertrain Market industry can be segmented by vehicle type into the light commercial vehicle (LCV), passenger car and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). By position, the industry can be categorized into, all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD). The AWD vehicles industry is expected to proliferate owing to the varied benefits provided by AWD over FWD and RWD.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region profiled under the scope of the report Automotive Powertrain Market includes nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Growing demand for automated transmission and growing vehicle sales drive the Automotive Powertrain Market in this region. Tier 1 suppliers have a strong presence in this region. Likewise, vehicle manufacturers such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda also belong to this region that is the Automotive Powertrain Market leaders in the automotive segment globally. With emission rules becoming stricter in countries such as China, Japan, and India, OEMs in this region are trying to decrease the overall weight of the vehicle. As a result of the above factors, APAC region is expected to show highest growth rate overestimated period further boosting the Automotive Powertrain Market.
Key players analysed in the Automotive Powertrain Market:
1. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
2. General Motors Company
3. Borgwarner Inc.
4. Ford Motor Company
5. Hyundai Motor Company
6. Toyota Motor Corporation
7. GKN PLC
8. ZF Friedrichshafen AG etc.
12. JTEKT Corporation
13. Volkswagen AG
14. Denso Corporation
15. Magma International Inc.
16. Valeo
17. Delphi Automotive PLC
18. Continental AG
The Scope of the Automotive Powertrain Market:
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Drive Type:
• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)Powertrain
• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Powertrain
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Powertrain
By Fuel Type:
• Gasoline
• Diesel
By Region
• North-America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Asia Pacific
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Automotive Powertrain Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Powertrain by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
