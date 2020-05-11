Automotive Paints Market Industry Analysis and forecast (2018-2026)
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increased vehicle production, high demand for passenger cars and luxury vehicles and growing public awareness of eco-friendly paints. Also, the production expansions made by automobile paint manufacturer to meet the rising consumer demand globally, increasing use of advanced technology, and improve the quality measures are likely to boost the automotive paints market in the region.
Automotive paints market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Deft Inc, Kansai Paint Co Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd, The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG, AkzoNobel, Sherwin Williams, Valspar, Solvay, DOW Chemical, 3M, KCC and The Valspar Corporation with brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the top players. For instance, in 2018, PPG to acquire architectural paint and coatings wholesaler ProCoatings.
The scope of the Automotive Paints Market
By Vehicle Type
• Light commercial vehicles
• Heavy commercial vehicles
• Passenger cars
By Coat Type
• Base coat
• Clear coat
• Primer coat
• Electro coat
By Texture Type
• Metallic texture
• Solid texture
By Technology
• Powder coatings
• Waterborne coatings
• Solvent borne coatings
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in the Automotive Paints Market:
• Akzo Nobel NV
• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
• BASF SE
• Clariant AG
• DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group
• Deft Inc
• Kansai Paint Co Ltd
• Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd
• The Sherwin Williams Company
• PPG
• AkzoNobel
• Sherwin Williams
• Valspar
• Solvay
• DOW Chemical
• 3M
• KCC
• The Valspar Corporation
