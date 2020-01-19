Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market was valued at 2.40 billion in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.45% during 2016-2024
Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle MarketAutomotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market1The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a substitute to the diesel or petrol. Natural gas is extensively used in lift trucks, buses, light and heavy-duty trucks, motorcycles, cars, vans, and locomotives.
A natural gas provides an economical and environmentally friendly option over diesel or petrol. Currently, the penetration of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market is less globally, but due to its operational advantages, in future, the penetration is expected to increase. High purchase cost and low consciousness in many countries are some of the factors that are hindering the growth of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries including China, India, Thailand, and South Korea has new infrastructure developments and industrialization activities that have opened up new opportunities, and Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market for automobile manufacturers. The demand for passenger cars is growing in these regions, further caused by the overall growth in per capita income and demand for luxury. Infrastructural developments, as well as industrial investments, have also improved the growth of personal vehicles. These factors, in turn, have a positive impact on the the3 growth of CNG and LPG vehicles in the region, which would likely drive the progress of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market.
Key players analysed in the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market:
• Isuzu Motors Ltd
• Honda Motor Company Ltd
• Ford Motor Company
• AB Volvo
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Volkswagen AG
• Caterpillar Inc
• Renault SA
• Suzuki Motor Corporation Ltd.
• General Motors Company.
• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
• GKN PLC
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG etc.
• Hyundai Motor Company
• JTEKT Corporation
• Denso Corporation
• Magma International Inc.
• Delphi Automotive PLC
• Continental AG
The scope of the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market:
Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, By Fuel Type:
• Compressed Natural Gas
• Liquefied Natural Gas
Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, By Region:
• North-America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Asia Pacific
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
