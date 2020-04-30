Automotive Motor Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting
About Automotive Motor Market
Automotive Motor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The increasing production of passenger cars and commercial cars across the globe is the major factor fueling the growth of automotive motor market. As per the data cited by International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, approximately 3,033,216 units of cars were manufactured in the United States during the year 2017. The global manufacturer of electric cars are adopting new technologies in order to expand their market share in automotive motor market. For instance, Tesla is using a 3-phase 4-pole AC induction motor to power their cars. The surging adoption of electric vehicles is being witnessed due to their eco-friendliness, cost effectiveness, and less noise pollution. As per the data revealed by the Global EV Outlook 2017, approximately 86.73 thousand new battery electric cars were registered in the United States during the year 2016.
Competitive Landscape
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Motor Market Research Report include
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Nidec Corporation
Continental AG
IFB Automotive Private Limited
Panasonic Corporation
Mahle Group
Magna International
Siemens AG
Denso Corporation
Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Motor Market:
- Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
Market Segmentation
Automotive Motor Industry Types:
Stepper motors
DC brushless motors
DC brushed motors
Traction motor
Automotive Motor Industry Applications:
Safety Motors
Comfort Motors
Performance Motors
Answers that the report acknowledges:
- Key factors driving the Automotive Motor market
- Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Automotive Motor market
- Detailed PEST analysis
- Recent trends motivating the market based on geography
- Strategies adopted by the key vendors
