Automotive Motor Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Automotive Motor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The increasing production of passenger cars and commercial cars across the globe is the major factor fueling the growth of automotive motor market. As per the data cited by International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, approximately 3,033,216 units of cars were manufactured in the United States during the year 2017. The global manufacturer of electric cars are adopting new technologies in order to expand their market share in automotive motor market. For instance, Tesla is using a 3-phase 4-pole AC induction motor to power their cars. The surging adoption of electric vehicles is being witnessed due to their eco-friendliness, cost effectiveness, and less noise pollution. As per the data revealed by the Global EV Outlook 2017, approximately 86.73 thousand new battery electric cars were registered in the United States during the year 2016.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nidec Corporation

Continental AG

IFB Automotive Private Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Mahle Group

Magna International

Siemens AG

Denso Corporation

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Stepper motors

DC brushless motors

DC brushed motors

Traction motor

Safety Motors

Comfort Motors

Performance Motors

