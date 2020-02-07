Automotive Lighting Market – Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2026

“Automotive Lighting Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Automotive Lighting market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, ZKW Group, SL Corporation, Varroc, TYC, DEPO, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL Automotive Lighting ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Automotive Lighting industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Automotive Lighting market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Automotive Lighting Market: This industry study presents the global Automotive Lighting market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Lighting production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Lighting in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Koito, Magneti Marelli, etc.

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID.

On the basis of technology, the automotive lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2022. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 17% of the overall share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

Asia Pacific automotive lighting market accounted for over 42% of the overall share in 2016. Increased automobile production across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea combined with rising urban population, growing economies, and increasing the purchasing power of individuals is estimated to fuel the demand across this region.

Europe is anticipated to have steady growth owing to increasing adoption in the brake, reverse, interior lights, and signal indicators. Further, environmental regulations mandate the installation of LEDs across various applications. The North American regions are expected to have substantial demand for LED lights in the automotive sector, majorly supplemented by their increasing application in the interior segment.

Global Automotive Lighting market size will reach 4740 million US$ by 2025, from 2520 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Lighting.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ Halogen Lighting

⟴ HID Lighting

⟴ LED Lighting

⟴ Automotive Lighting

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Passenger Vehicle

⟴ Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Automotive Lighting market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Important Automotive Lighting Market Data Available In This Report:

❶ Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Share of Main Manufacturers.

❷ This Report Discusses the Automotive Lighting Market Summary; Market Scope Gives A Brief Outline of the Automotive Lighting Market.

❸ Strategic Recommendations, Forecast Growth Areas Of The Automotive Lighting Market.

❹ Key Performing Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) Along With Their Major Countries Are Detailed in This Automotive Lighting industry Report.

❺ Challenges For the New Entrants, Trends Market Drivers.

❻ Company Profiles, Product Analysis, Marketing Strategies, Emerging Market Segments and Comprehensive Analysis of Automotive Lighting Market.

❼ Automotive Lighting Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth of Key Players In Promising Regions.

