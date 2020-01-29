Automotive Lighting Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis by (Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo) | Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Lighting Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Automotive Lighting Market overview:

The Automotive Lighting Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2023). The growth of the Automotive Lighting market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Automotive Lighting Market.

The Automotive lighting is essential for ensuring safety, styling, and comfort in vehicles. The lighting system in vehicles consists of signaling and lighting devices that are fitted on the front, rear, sides, and in the interior of the vehicle. The basic function of Automotive lighting is to ensure proper visibility during night time and in bad weather conditions. The lighting unit of the vehicle helps other vehicles determine its size and relative position, and accordingly helps to maintain distance between each other.

The Automotive lighting has taken a new role in past few years due to development of advanced technology in lighting, such as adaptive front lighting systems, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projection and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting are increasingly being used in Automotive applications due to energy efficiency, weight reduction and space saving qualities. Light Emitting Diode (LED) are increasingly being used in automotive applications due to its energy efficiency, weight reduction and space saving qualities.

The Global Automotive Lighting Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Automotive Lighting Market is sub segmented into Halogen Lighting, HID Lighting, LED Lighting. Based on End Use Industry segment, the market is sub segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle.

According to geography, APAC the market share for Automotive Lighting product is highest contributing market revenue in 2016 due to its highest share in the production of Automotive and increasing purchasing power and preferences of buyers. Technological innovations in the Automotive industry are not just oriented towards fuel efficiency but also improved product quality and enhanced customer experience.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Latest Industry Updates:

Valeo (25 April 2019):-“Our outperformance versus automotive production accelerated in the first quarter, in line with our roadmap, in a challenging automotive market. This outperformance is set to continue to accelerate throughout the year in our four Business Groups and in all our geographic areas, thanks to the start of production on high-tech innovations. In a particularly unstable economic and geopolitical environment, we are pressing ahead with our plan to reduce costs and capital expenditure and we confirm our objectives for 2019.”

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Automotive Lighting Market are Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, ZKW Group, SL Corporation, Varroc, TYC, DEPO, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

