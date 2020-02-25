Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive light emitting diode bulb manufacturing market consists of sales of LED automobile bulbs that are an upgrade over the standard filament bulbs used in sidelights, fog lights, brake lights, indicators, number plates and more. LED bulbs give off a bright, distinctive glow and last longer than standard bulbs, with up to 5000 hours of rated life.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2630&type=smp

The global automotive light emitting diode (led) bulbs market was worth $11.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91% and reach $16.2 billion by 2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2630

Technological advancements in the automotive light emitting diode (LED) technology is expected to drive market growth. Some of the new technologies include µAFS LED headlights, bend lighting headlamps and flexible OLED for vehicle lighting. For Instance, in 2016, car models BMW i8, Audi R8 LMX, and the BMW 7 Series were launched with laser full beam lighting technology with a range of up to 600 meters, double the range of standard LED headlights. Thus, increasing technology adoption is expected to drive the demand for advanced automotive LED bulb products going forward.

Some of the major players involved in the Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs market are SG Automotive, Hella, KOITO, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Varroc, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]