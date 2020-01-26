Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2027

The global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive intelligence park assist system market. Key players in the automotive intelligence park assist system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Siemens AG, Valeo, Magna International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Clarion, NXP Semiconductors, Aisin World Corp. of America and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive intelligence park assist system is primarily driven by rising demand for automotive safety product.

The global automotive intelligence park assist system market has been segmented as follows:

By Technology

Autonomous Parking Assist

Semiautonomous Parking Assist

By Component

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensor & Camera

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

