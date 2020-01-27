Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market to Develop Rapidly by 2019 – 2027

Global Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module market report

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global automotive integrated drive train module market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

BorgWarner

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

GKN Automotive Limited

Continental AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Global Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market, by Propulsion Type

Electric (Battery Electric Vehicle)

Hybrid

Global Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

