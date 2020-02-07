Automotive Ignition Coil Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market

The recent study on the Automotive Ignition Coil market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Automotive Ignition Coil market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Automotive Ignition Coil market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Ignition Coil market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Automotive Ignition Coil market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Ignition Coil market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Automotive Ignition Coil market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Automotive Ignition Coil market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Automotive Ignition Coil across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Increasing demand for vehicles that do not require an ignition coil hampering the growth of the market

In order to tackle the threat of increasing air pollution originating from the exhaust of automobiles plying on the roads, there is an increased emphasis on the development of vehicles that run on alternative power sources. Combined with this, fluctuation in oil prices further aggravates the situation and fossil fuel based economic development is not perceived as sustainable. Especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe, there is an increasing adoption and use of electric cars such as battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and their use has increased manifold over the past few years. Furthermore, the research and development going on in powering cars with solar energy has further intensified the market growth of such vehicles. This, coupled with increasing urban population, incentives for electric vehicles, decreasing battery prices, strengthening public transportation infrastructure in developed and emerging countries and inter-governmental initiatives for electric vehicles are promoting the use and propagation of electric cars all across the world. As ignition coils are not used in electric cars, the aforesaid factors are expected to pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global automotive ignition coil market over the coming years.

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vehicle Type

As far as vehicle type segment is concerned, the passenger cars segment with a market attractiveness rating of 5.0 is expected to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period in the global automotive ignition coil market. The passenger cars segment is expected to witness growth mainly due to increasing demand for compact cars. This segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1,920 Mn in 2017 and this is anticipated to increase to approximately US$ 2,965 Mn by the end of the forecast period, witnessing the highest segmental value CAGR of 4.8% in the global automotive ignition coil market.

The HCV segment is projected to account for about 5.1% of the total market share in terms of value during the assessment period. The LCV segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value during the assessment period.

Pencil ignition coil is the most attractive product type and the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region is the most attractive region in the global automotive ignition coil market

The pencil ignition coil product type segment remains the key product type segment, accounting for over 1/3rd of the total automotive ignition coil sales in the year 2015. Due to the reduction in the size of engines, the production of pencil type ignition coil receives a further boost. As far as the most lucrative and dynamic region is concerned, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe are likely to remain at the forefront in the global automotive ignition coil market (both from the supply side and demand side) all through the assessment period. There is a significant market potential in the growing markets of China, India and Germany.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

The report addresses the following queries related to the Automotive Ignition Coil market

