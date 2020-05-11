Automotive Heat Shield Market – Global Industry Analysis and forecast (2018-2026)

Automotive Heat Shield Market accounted for US$ 14.16Bn in 2017 is expected to reach US$ 30.24Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.95%.



The driving factor for the Automotive Heat Shield Market are increase in vehicle production and its safety measure are key factor to growth. Increasing adoption of electronics in automobile, rising heat from engine, infrastructure demand, rise in income, government norms for safety in vehicle will open more opportunity in automotive heat shield market. High cost of raw material and replacement part will be the restrains for Automotive Heat Shield Market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14742

The Automotive Heat Shield Market is segmented into the vehicle type, Material Type, Application type, Component and geography. In terms of Vehicle Type, Passenger cars segment will hold higher demand due to rise in mid-size vehicle production and its changing technology and consumer preferences will be the factor for growth. In Material, Non-Metallic Heat Shield segment will grow at faster due its most commonly used heat shield material and lighter in weight, high temperature resisting capacity will be the growing factor for Automotive Heat Shield Market. In Component, Turbocharger Heat Shield will have high growth potential. It’s one of best way to helps in vehicle for fuel-efficient and trending in engine downsizing.

Among region, Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increased vehicle production, high demand for passenger cars and luxury vehicles and growing public awareness towards eco-friendly vehicle. Also, the production expansions made by automobile paint manufacturer to meet the rising consumer demand globally, increasing use of advanced technology, and improve the safety measures are likely to boost the Automotive Heat Shield Market. In Asia pacific region China and India are big player in automotive production.

Automotive Heat Shield Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, Autoneum Holding AG, Dupont, Dana Holding Corporation, Lydall Inc, UGN Inc, Covpress Ltd, Happich GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials, Heatshield Products Inc, Zhuzhou Times, Sumitomoriko, Elringklinger AG, and Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG with brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the top players. For instance, in 2015, The HAPPICH Enterprise Group, acquired the English company Weston Body Hardware

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/14742

Scope of the Automotive Heat Shield Market

By Vehicle Type

• Light commercial vehicles

• Heavy commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars

By Material Type

• Metallic Heat Shield

• Non-Metallic Heat Shield

By Application Type

• Passive

• Active

By Component

• Exhaust System Heat Shield

• Under Bonnet Heat Shield

• Turbocharger Heat Shield

• Engine Compartment Heat Shield

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Heat Shield Market:

• Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation

• Autoneum Holding AG

• Dupont

• Dana Holding Corporation

• Lydall Inc

• UGN Inc

• Covpress Ltd

• Happich GmbH

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Heatshield Products Inc

• Zhuzhou Times

• Sumitomoriko

• Elringklinger AG

• Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Heat Shield Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Heat Shield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Heat Shield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Shield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Heat Shield Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Heat Shield by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Heat Shield Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-heat-shield-market/14742/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com